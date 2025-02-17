V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $132.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

