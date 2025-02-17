V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 33.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

