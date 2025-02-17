V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,837,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,960,000 after acquiring an additional 536,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,255,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

