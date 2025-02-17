V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,978,000 after buying an additional 732,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,837,000 after buying an additional 399,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,713,000 after buying an additional 409,292 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,737,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,450,000 after buying an additional 158,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

