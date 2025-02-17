V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.49. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $225.36 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

