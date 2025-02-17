V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

