V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $77,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.0 %

TAP stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

