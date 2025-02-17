Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Corteva by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

