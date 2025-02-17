Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.07 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

