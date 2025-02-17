Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

