Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

CL opened at $86.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

