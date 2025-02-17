Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

