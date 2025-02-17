Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after buying an additional 776,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after buying an additional 460,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,744,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

