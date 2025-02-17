Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 18,438 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

