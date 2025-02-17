Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 4,817 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 301,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 216,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

