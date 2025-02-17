Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.69 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.87.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.