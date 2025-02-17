Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $23,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

CASY opened at $432.17 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.57 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

