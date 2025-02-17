Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $671,000.

HYD stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

