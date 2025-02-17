VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $252.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $193.72 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

