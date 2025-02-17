Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 240,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

