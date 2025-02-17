Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

