Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 73,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.