Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

