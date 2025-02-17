Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Addis & Hill Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Addis & Hill Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Addis & Hill Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

