Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $80.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

