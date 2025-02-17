Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $197,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.42 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

