Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOE stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

