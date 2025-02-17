Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $278.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.