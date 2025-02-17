Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $290.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

