Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after buying an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

