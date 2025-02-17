Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average is $533.62. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

