Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Rogco LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Rogco LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.