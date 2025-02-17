Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.0% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.28 and its 200-day moving average is $287.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

