Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

