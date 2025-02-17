Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

