Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cooksen Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.4% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

