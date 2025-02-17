Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.