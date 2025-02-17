VeraBank N.A. Purchases 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $104.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.