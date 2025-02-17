Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $459.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of -230.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

