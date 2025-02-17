Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 84,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Price Performance

VERU stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.54.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

