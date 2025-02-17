Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CAO Sells $14,292.30 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent Sabatini sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $14,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,929.35. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.