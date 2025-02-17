Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,094 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

