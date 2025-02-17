Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

