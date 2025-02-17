Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 234 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

