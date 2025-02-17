WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAM Capital

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.54 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,709.48 ($21,471.01). Insiders have purchased 71,752 shares of company stock worth $110,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

