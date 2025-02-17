Waystar (WAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $232.29 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WAY stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

