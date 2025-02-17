Waystar (WAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $232.29 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of WAY stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar
In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
