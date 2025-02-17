WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

