WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 141,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.