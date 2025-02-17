WBH Advisory Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

