WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 8,526 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURFree Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

